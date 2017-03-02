New EP Mary Akpa - "Unseen"

Mary Akpa drops an Abstract Soul project EP titled "Unseen."

"Unseen is a soulful discovery of love - both the lifelong journey of finding oneself and of the people we encounter along the way. It’s a story about unraveling and being pieced back together. It is a testimony to all the things we never expect that leave footprints on our hearts and imprints on our souls - All the things we feel that are Unseen," Mary explains.

Listen to the 6-track EP on Soundcloud.