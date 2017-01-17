New EP Lord Gedes - "Random Project"

This new EP follows his debut mixtape “The Waiter’s Theory” released last year.

Lord Gedes - Random Project EP tracklist

(Random Project EP)

Lord Gedes drops a new body of work titled "Random Project" an eight-track EP.

The Hip-hop/rap project follows his debut mixtape “The Waiter’s Theory” released a year ago.

Ever since then, Gedes has relentlessly been dropping freestyles and jumping on a couple of features.   

Gedes keeps this project personal, featuring only one act – Cyclone on the track ‘Bigger than life’.

The project has a total of 8 tracks with production credits to his kid Brother Sir Presh, Synx and Khalil Masia

Get to listen on Soundcloud.

