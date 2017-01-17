This new EP follows his debut mixtape “The Waiter’s Theory” released last year.
Ever since then, Gedes has relentlessly been dropping freestyles and jumping on a couple of features.
Gedes keeps this project personal, featuring only one act – Cyclone on the track ‘Bigger than life’.
The project has a total of 8 tracks with production credits to his kid Brother Sir Presh, Synx and Khalil Masia.
Get to listen on Soundcloud.