Lord Gedes drops a new body of work titled "Random Project" an eight-track EP.

The Hip-hop/rap project follows his debut mixtape “The Waiter’s Theory” released a year ago.

Ever since then, Gedes has relentlessly been dropping freestyles and jumping on a couple of features.

Gedes keeps this project personal, featuring only one act – Cyclone on the track ‘Bigger than life’.

The project has a total of 8 tracks with production credits to his kid Brother Sir Presh, Synx and Khalil Masia.

Get to listen on Soundcloud.