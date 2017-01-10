New EP Bankyondbeatz - "Fuego Senoras"

The producer works with female acts only on this standout 10-track extended play project featuring Muna, Niniola amongst others.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Bankyondbeatz - 'Fire ladies' Fuego Senoras (EP) play

Bankyondbeatz - 'Fire ladies' Fuego Senoras (EP)

(Bankyondbeatz)

New EP Young Airmie - "Christomaniac"
Ayo Jay Singer to drop "Coming To America" EP in January 2017
New EP Bella - "2.0: Lucid Dreaming"
New EP Aju - "L.I.D.D"
New Mixtape Mazi Chuks - "If Not Now" EP
New EP Flow - "Haba"

Bankyondbeatz is out with an EP titled "Fuego Senoras" a Spanish phrase for 'Fire ladies'.

The producer sets out to make a statement that the female musicians are equal to the task with their male counterparts in the industry.

He uses this EP as a platform to prove this. With female talented acts like former beauty queen turned rapper Muna, rave singer Niniola, UK based singer Lady Donli, Nigerian based DJ Yin and Femcee AT among others, Bankyondbeatz takes you through the 10-track all feminine power EP.

Listen on Soundcloud.

Author

Abiola Solanke

Abiola Solanke is an Associate at Pulse,  a music forward guy, sucker for sitcoms and intellectual conversation.

Top 3

1 New Mixtape DJ Neptune - "December in Lagos Vol. 4"bullet
2 New Mixtape Cynthia DJ Mvp, Pulse - "New Year Pulse Mix"bullet
3 New Mixtape DJ Sugarfingaz - "100% Naija"bullet

Mixtapes

FLOW-Haba.
New EP Flow - "Haba"
DJ MightyMike - Back to business
New Mixtape DJ MightyMike - "Back To Business"
Pulse Music Video Chart Wizkid's 'Daddy yo' hits the number 1 spot this week
Ultimate Afrobeats by DJ Tof
New Mixtape DJ Tof - "Ultimate Afrobeats"