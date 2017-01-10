Bankyondbeatz is out with an EP titled "Fuego Senoras" a Spanish phrase for 'Fire ladies'.

The producer sets out to make a statement that the female musicians are equal to the task with their male counterparts in the industry.

He uses this EP as a platform to prove this. With female talented acts like former beauty queen turned rapper Muna, rave singer Niniola, UK based singer Lady Donli, Nigerian based DJ Yin and Femcee AT among others, Bankyondbeatz takes you through the 10-track all feminine power EP.

Listen on Soundcloud.