Health Tips Surprise! Your smartphone addiction is ruining your life

A new survey finds that 8 in 10 Americans are constantly attached to their phones.

Cell phone addiction is real, folks. More than 8 in 10 Americans are attached to their smartphones and gadgets—and 86 percent of them say they’re constantly checking their emails, texts, or social media accounts on a typical day, according to a new American Psychological Association (APA) report.

While Americans are more plugged in than ever, tech-overload is taking its toll: After surveying more than 3,500 adults, APA researchers found that “constant checkers”—or people that consistently checked their phones throughout their day—reported higher levels of stress than people who spent less time attached to their tech.

In general, nearly one-fifth of Americans say technology stresses them out.

Social media seems to be a big culprit: 42 percent of constant checkers are stressed out by the political and cultural conversations on their feeds.

What’s more, 42 percent of constant checkers also reported feeling worried about how social media could affect their mental and physical health—but only 27 percent of people less attached to their phones feel the same way.

The addiction affects their relationships, too: 44 percent of constant checkers feel disconnected from their family, even if they’re in the same room (past research also confirms that your partner hates it when you can’t put your phone away).

It’s unsurprising that 65 percent of Americans agree that taking a digital detox would benefit their mental health—but only about a third of them actually do so. Think you should unplug? Here are four signs you’re addicted to your smartphone—and the easiest thing you can do to kick the habit.

