You'll soon be able to brew your own beer, in your kitchen

Companies hope to make a machine that lets you brew beer, spirits, cocktails, and mixers right on your kitchen counter

  Published:
You’ll soon be able to brew your own beer in your kitchen play

You’ll soon be able to brew your own beer in your kitchen

(GETTY IMAGES/ANHEUSER-BUSCH)

The coffee pioneer has teamed up with Anheuser-Busch InBev for an at-home brewing machine

Keurig Green Mountain, the company that pioneered the single-serve coffee brewing system, has teamed up with Anheuser-Busch InBev, the alcoholic beverage conglomerate that pioneered buying every major brewery on the face of the earth, to create an alcoholic brewing appliance.

Details are scant, but the companies hope to make a machine that lets you brew beer, spirits, cocktails, and mixers right on your kitchen counter, according to a joint press release. CNN speculates that you may be able to whip up your own versions of Budweiser and Corona, just two of the 400+ beer brands in Anheuser-Busch’s cosmic portfolio.

Sounds awesome, right? The only catch: You’ll have to wait a while until you can actually use the device, as the companies haven’t started designing a prototype yet. However, this technology already exists in the form of the PicoBrew Pico, an incredibly powerful at-home craft brewing machine that may give you an idea of what Anheuser-Busch and Keurig have planned for their version.

If you love beer but have been stymied in the past by both the lengthy time commitment and contamination concerns of home brewing, the Pico is a total game-changer: All you have to do is pop in a pack of hops and grains, tweak the bitterness levels to your liking, and wait for the machine to produce a fresh wort in around 2 hours. After a few days of letting it ferment, the result is a delicious home brew without any of the work.

We recently used the Pico to brew up a batch of tasty pale ale.

