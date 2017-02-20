Odd Enough ​This chocolate peanut butter parfait is the perfect breakfast

Tastes like dessert, but contains 42 grams of protein.

  • Published:
peanut butter parfait play

peanut butter parfait

(Photograph by Men's Health)

Odd Enough Did you know you have two kinds of nose hair?
Relationship And Sex What she really tells her friends about your sex life
Guy Smarts Important invention: A toilet paper dispenser that also holds your beer
Odd Enough ​This chocolate peanut butter parfait is the perfect breakfast
Fitness and Weight Loss These 2 Moves Make For the Ultimate Back Workout
Odd Enough What it feels like to experience the most “paralyzing, excruciating, knockout” pain
Odd Enough See who won NASA’s real space poop challenge
Health Tips This new theory may actually explain why you’re going bald
Relationships and Sex ​This supplement may make you more attractive
Health Tips ​These high-tech glasses help legally blind people see

Nothing beats the combination of peanut butter and chocolate. Unfortunately, most of the time the decadence of peanut butter and chocolate is accompanied by a lot of fat and calories.

In this fast and simple parfait from my Men's Health book The MetaShred Diet, I've taken those traditional flavors and upgraded the nutrition using powdered peanuts to strengthen the peanut butter flavor while boosting fiber and controlling calories.

The creamy chocolate goodness that you love doesn't come from sugar-laden chocolate but instead from creamy greek yogurt spiked with chocolate protein powder. This all comes together in an eat-and-run breakfast parfait.

What you'll need:

1 cup 2% plain Greek yogurt

1 Tbsp chocolate protein powder

2 Tbsp peanut butter

2 Tbsp PB2

1 banana, sliced

1 tsp. chia seeds

How to make it:

1. In a bowl, thoroughly mix together the yogurt, protein powder/cocoa, and peanut butter.

2. In a separate bowl, toss together the PB2 and banana, coating the banana slices.

3. In a parfait glass or a serving bowl, layer as follows: yogurt mixture, banana slices, yogurt mixture, banana slices, yogurt mixture, and chia seeds.

557 calories, 42g protein, 24g fat, 51g carbs, 10g fiber

Author

Men's Health

Men's Health For great male lifestyle and health tips.

Top 3

1 Relationship And Sex What she really tells her friends about your sex lifebullet
2 Odd Enough ​This chocolate peanut butter parfait is the perfect breakfastbullet
3 Relationships and Sex 7 sex positions women want you to stop asking forbullet

Men's Health

​Villanova basketball coach, Jay Wright
Guy Smarts How to look good under pressure
wall and weights workout
Fitness and Weight Loss Build bulletproof shoulders and awesome abs with this 5-move workout
band workout
Fitness and Weight Loss ​Shred your shoulders and core with this tough 4-move workout
Mother and child
Guy Smarts Do you have a strong mom?