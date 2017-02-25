Your time snoozing might be saying something important about your brain.
In the study, people who slept for more than 9 hours a night were twice as likely to develop dementia of any kind over a 10-year follow up than those who snoozed between 6 to 9 hours nightly. They were also 71 percent more likely to develop Alzheimer’s disease.
And transitioning to longer sleep was even more telling: People who slept less than 9 hours previously, but changed to more than 9 hours over a 13-year period were about 2.5 times as likely to develop any kind of dementia than those who continually slept more than 9 hours. (Find out what it’s like to have dementia before age 60, from 5 real guys who received the Alzheimer’s diagnosis.)
What’s more, the researchers also discovered that people who slept for a longer duration also had lower brain volumes and poorer processing speeds and functions than those who slept in that 6 to 9 hour sweet spot.
So, what does that mean for your love of sleeping in? Importantly, the researchers believe that trying to make long sleeper snooze for a shorter period of time likely won’t do anything to reduce their risk of dementia. That’s because they think that sleeping long is more so a marker of the degeneration in your brain’s neurons that is linked to dementia—not that long sleep is somehow causing the brain changes associated with dementia.