Super Hacks :  This can be your most comfortable New Year’s Eve ever

Start the year off on the right foot with a good night, and a great outfit that’s sneaky comfortable.

  • Published:
Mavi’s straight leg jeans are a sharp, stylish alternative to sticking with the same-old blues. play

Mavi’s straight leg jeans are a sharp, stylish alternative to sticking with the same-old blues.

(Image courtesy of MAVI)

All you need is this sweater and chinos that feel like pajamas

2017 is coming in hot. Start the year off on the right foot with a good night, and a great outfit that’s sneaky comfortable.

Your resolution: look good, but not feel stiff - and we want you to wear something different than the jeans-and-button-down combo every other guy in the room is wearing.

Start with the basics: a cozy white henley and navy bottoms. These chinos from Mavi are actually made with stretch fabric (4 percent elastane), so they feel more like yoga pants than dress pants.

Your sweater is the statement here - go for something bold and festive. We like Banana Republic’s flecked maroon sweater. The shawl neck is sophisticated and the wool-silk blend makes it feel like a sweatshirt.

Finish the outfit with minimal but sleek details: white leather high-tops, a black beanie, a warm down coat, and a bottomless flute of champagne.

Sweater: Banana Republic

Pants: Mavi

Shoes: Mr. Porter

Shirt: Everlane

Jacket: Vince

Hat: Mr. Porter

