Super Hacks :  Indian villagers are drinking cow urine to cure acne

Don't knock it until you try it?

The men in the Indian village of Udaipur drink and bathe in cow urine to cure their acne, which doesn’t sound like a legit skin-saving solution to us . . . but only because we haven’t tried it.

In Hindu culture, the cow is a sacred animal, and many of its followers believe any cow byproduct has healing properties.

That’s why lots of guys in Udaipur swear by the urine to not just get rid of pimples, but also eliminate all health problems, according to a report in The Daily Mail.

One man, Hemant Paliwal, has guzzled a warm glass of cow urine every day for the last 4 years, and regularly takes pee baths with his buddies.

“I was suffering from acute lung diseases and would catch a cough and cold regularly,” Paliwal told The Daily Mail. “I even had acne and pimples on my skin, but once I started applying urine, my face was crystal clear in just a week. Since then, there hasn’t been a single day when I haven’t drunk cow urine.”

Another guy, Yogesh Paliwal—it’s unclear if they’re related, or if everyone in Udaipur has the same last name—told The Daily Mail that women in the village also subscribe to cow urine’s powers, but threw some serious shade at the fairer sex.

“Many girls in the village are curing their acne with cow urine but they won’t admit it,” Paliwal said.

Believe it or not, more than 40 percent of twenty-something guys still suffer from acne, according to a study from the University of Alabama at Birmingham. So if you’re still popping zits as a grown-ass man, here are 5 Ways to Treat Your Acne that don’t involve holding your nose while taking a swig of cow piss.