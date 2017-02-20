Relationships and Sex Would you blast your penis with liquid nitrogen vapor?

​Some people are freezing their genitals to have better sex

Meat Loaf said it best when he sang, “I would do anything for love, but I won’t do that.”

But as it turns out, some brave people really will do that: Our kinky friends across the pond are freezing their genitals at sub-zero temperatures to heat up their sex lives, according to The Mirror.

The Ainscow Spa in Manchester, England is offering a treatment called “Love Mist,” which entails blasting your bits with negative 256-degree Fahrenheit liquid nitrogen vapor.

The spa claims that temporarily turning your penis into a popsicle accomplishes two things: When the frigid temps cover the skin on your penis, the sudden drop in heat triggers your temperature receptors and makes your brain tell your blood vessels to undergo “vasoconstriction,” according to the spa’s website.

“This produces a quicker blood flow and ramps up endorphin levels, generating a natural high,” the staff writes.

Your penis could also look better in the long run.

“While the skin continues to feel the ‘freeze,’ the body sends signals back and forth to the brain,” the spa claims.

“These messengers tell the brain if there is damage to the tissues, to repair them. [This] generates a tighter, youthful, clear, and vibrant genital skin appearance through boosting collagen.”

That means when your skin freezes, your body’s natural response to repair the skin will supposedly result in an improved look.

Hey, if you want to subject your junk to sub-zero temps to have hotter sex, be our guest.

