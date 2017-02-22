Relationships and Sex The best text to send after a one-night stand

Ali Eaves, the Men’s Health Girl Next Door, takes all your questions on women, love, and lust.

The Men's Health Girl Next Door reveals how to lock down your second date

What's the best text to send a woman after a hot one-night stand?

—Miguel from Dallas, Texas

“You free for dinner Friday?” It’s basically a casual way of saying that the sex was great and you want to see her again, which is all a girl wants to hear after a one-night stand.

The reassurance will go a long way. A new Norwegian study found that 35 percent of women regretted their one-night stands, and the researchers think this is because women are hard-wired to crave more out of a relationship than a short-term rendezvous.

While that doesn't apply to all women—I know plenty who love a casual romp—it's pretty safe to bet that she'll appreciate hearing from you.

Getting asked out on real date will make her swoon more than three-paragraph text about how awesome the sex was, anyway. (Less creepy, too.)

She’ll immediately peg you as the confident, stand-up guy you surely are who’s interested in more than just sex. And you have every reason to believe she’ll say yes—she already slept with you, didn’t she?

Got a question about women, dating, love, or lust? Submit it to Ali via Facebook, Twitter, or email. And sign up for the weekly sex advice newsletter here.

