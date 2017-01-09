Relationships and Sex Pornhub reveals the weirdest porn terms you searched for last year

If you ever thought your porn habits were strange, this data should be reassuring

Big shocker here, but “lesbian” was the world’s most-popular porn search term on Pornhub.com in 2016, according to a year-in-review report the adult website just published. The term also topped the most-searched list in 2015, but apparently fans of girl-on-girl porn weren’t satisfied that year, because in ’16, the term “lesbian scissoring” shot up the rankings—climbing up 28 spots on Pornhub’s list. (No, this doesn’t mean two women folding paper and cutting out snowflakes.)

So what other crazy, surprising, and ridiculous stuff did we search for last year? Here are some of our favorite highlights.

Americans Really Like Their Moms

The search term “step mom” grabbed the top spot among U.S. porn viewers. The term “milf” came in at #4, while “mom” was #10.

Up for a Quickie?

The average American Pornhub visitor spends just over 10 minutes on the site during each visit. (Sounds about right.) Visitors from Mississippi “last the longest”—more than 11 minutes—while those from Oregon get in and out in less than 9.5 minutes.

Massage Therapists, Beware

In the U.S., “massage” was one of the biggest gainers on last year’s list of popular search terms. It climbed 63 spots from 2015 to 2016.

Who would have guessed stripping naked and letting a strange woman rub your body with oil would turn guys on? Amusingly, “massage” is not a popular porn term among the Swedish.

Time to Invest in Oculus Stock

In almost every country, “VR” was among the top gaining search terms in 2016. Hologram porn: what a time to be alive.

A Lot of People Reading This Know What “Overwatch” Means

We don’t. But it climbed a staggering 452 spots on that list of most popular search terms, so it must be a thing. We’ll look into it as soon as we’re not using company property to browse the Internet.

The ‘Stroke’ of Midnight

Porn viewing ramps up around 10 a.m., and keeps rising until it peaks at midnight. Then it falls until bottoming out around 5 a.m. Our theory: Men who get into bed and can’t sleep fire up their phones around midnight in search of a “natural sleep aid.”

That’s So French

The most-popular search term in France was “French.” The second-most popular: “Francais,” which is French for “French.” The third most-popular: “Maman Francais.” We get it, France. YOU DON’T WANT ANYTHING TO DO WITH THE REST OF US. (Actually, the same trends appeared in Germany, India, and Japan.)

Andiamo, Rex Ryan!

Unlike every other country in the report, Italians are really into “footjobs.” That search term came in at #3 in Italy, just behind “Italian” and “milf.”

It’s Not All Dudes!

In the U.S., 25 percent of Pornhub visitors are women. Among ladies worldwide, the most-popular search terms are “lesbians” and “lesbians scissoring.”

Hail To the Chief

Pornhub searches for “Donald Trump” jumped 854 percent the day after the presidential election. Let’s end it there.