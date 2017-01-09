Relationship and Sex Why you should use Tinder this Sunday

Dating app predicts a slew of swipes on January 8

If you’re searching for a partner in the New Year, prepare your fingers for some heavy-duty swiping on Sunday. Tinder, the popular dating app, says January 8 will be the best day of 2017 to “look for love” on the service. Of course, this being Tinder, “look for love” means “find a rando in your radius who could conceivably sleep with you if you look decent in your profile picture and you also know some funny jokes.”

The first Sunday of the New Year is typically the most popular day for swiping, according to Tinder data. But since New Year’s Day fell on a Sunday this year, Tinder expects this upcoming Sunday to take the crown.

According to a press release from Tinder, in 2016, there was a 10 percent increase in matches made on “Dating Sunday” (1/3/16), compared to the last Sunday of January (1/31/16). Reps from the app are expecting a 12 percent upsurge this Sunday.

“Typically, we’ve seen a spike in people joining and using Tinder at the beginning of each year,” said Tinder sociologist Dr. Jess Carbino in the press release. “With the close of one year comes new beginnings in the next, and during the last few weeks of the year, people often take time to reflect on their accomplishments, failures, as well as reassess how to improve their lives in the New Year—especially in the romance category.”

In case you’re wondering how to give yourself even better odds of hooking up on Sunday, Tinder also revealed the cities with the most swipes on last year’s Dating Sunday:

London, England Sao Paulo, Brazil New York, United States Stockholm, Sweden Chicago, United States Berlin, Germany Istanbul, Turkey Oslo, Norway Budapest, Hungary Montreal, Canada

There’s still time to book your plane tickets! But if you can’t swing the last-second travel, here’s one more way to boost your chances of swiping success: have a super boring name like Ryan or Nick.