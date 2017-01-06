Relationship and Sex Couple says keeping finances separate saved their marriage



Could two bank accounts be the key to a successful relationship?

There isn’t any single secret for a happy marriage. But one couple in Scotland thinks they’ve found the magic solution: Brandon and his wife Jill keep their finances completely separate, they told Business Insider, and they believe that decision keeps their marriage going.

The couple never really clashed financially. Brandon admits that he’s never been a big spender and saved a lot of cash during the first 5 to 7 years of his career as a software developer. Plus, even when they first started dating, Jill convinced Brandon that he didn’t need to pay for everything just to be a gentleman.

Money issues cause even the happiest of couples to argue (in fact, it’s one of the three most common relationship fights), but after Jill called Brandon out for trying to pay for everything, they’ve kept their cash separate ever since, Brandon says.

While they do share a joint account to pay for things like bills and their mortgage, they also hold their own separate accounts for personal spending. So if Jill wants to take a trip to a spa, she can do her thing. And if Brandon wants to splurge, grab a couple of beers, and go to a concert with the guys, that’s his money to blow.

This way, “everyone was happy,” they say. Plus, it just seemed like the natural thing to do to avoid awkward arguments, Jill explains. (Even though every couple should argue about money at some point.)

Maybe creating a budget together works best for you and your partner, but don’t knock Brandon and Jill’s method until you try it: “I think our marriage would’ve been doomed if we had everything in a joint account,” Jill says. “I think that would’ve caused a lot of arguments.”

