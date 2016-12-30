Oddly True :  Horny Salamanders are willing to walk 9 miles for sex

This fact brought to you by a bizarre study involving tiny treadmills

When it comes to knocking boots, there’s going the extra mile, and then there’s the ‘sexual’ salamander, who is literally willing to hike up to 9 miles to get laid.

In a bizarre study from Ohio State University, researchers stuck salamanders on tiny treadmills to see how long they’d endure during the hunt for sex.

It’s unclear what was used as bait - A sexy salamander in a bikini? A waiting harem of eager mates, with teensy bottles of booze? - but the research showed that some salamanders would dutifully trudge along for more than two hours, or about nine miles.

Not all salamanders are this horny, mind you. There are two distinct types of mole salamanders that were used in the experiment.

The first are all-female, who reproduce by cloning or sometimes from sperm left behind by males on leaves and sticks.

The second batch fornicate in the traditional manner and were dubbed ‘sexual salamanders’ by the study.

The ‘sexual’ fellows had four times the stamina, walking far longer than their all-female counterparts.

In case you’re wondering how you know when a salamander is tired of plodding along on a tiny treadmill, fatigue was ascertained by the tiny fellows being unable to ‘right’ themselves within a few moments of being taken off the treadmill and placed on their back.

These miniscule sex fiends were likened to endurance athletes by one researcher.

“Some of them could walk for two-plus hours straight without tiring themselves,” said Robert Denton, a research fellow in Ohio State’s Department of Evolution, Ecology, and Organismal Biology.

“That’s like a person lightly jogging for 75 miles before wearing out.”

There’s no mention of whether the test subjects actually were allowed to get freaky at the end of the experiment, though we’re hoping they were.

Otherwise, this would just be cruel in addition to being unusual.

Still, the next time you get a late night “U up?” text from across town and are debating whether it’s worth the trek, remember these mighty ‘manders and their dedication to getting some.