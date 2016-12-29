Oddly Enough :  Ex-fitness model says working out, eating clean made her miserable

Madelyn Moon reveals the high price of building a perfect body

An ex-fitness model is speaking out against her former industry, saying that her obsession with constantly exercising and eating clean crushed her happiness, body image, and self esteem.

In an interview with The Daily Mail, 25-year-old Madelyn Moon says the strict diet regimen she maintained while training for fitness competitions made her completely miserable.

“I’d wake up early each morning to work out twice a day,” Moon told The Daily Mail. “I’d eat nothing but chicken, egg whites, oatmeal, peanut butter, broccoli, and protein powder for five months, and I totally isolated myself from my friends and family.”

The more Moon treated fitness and nutrition like a job, the less joy she felt in her life.

“It got to the stage while I was training for a competition where I hated my body—whatever it looked like,” Moon told The Daily Mail. “I had 6.5 percent body fat, the worst gas in the world from all the protein, and the only thing I could think was that people would say at my funeral was that I had been a ‘good clean eater.’”

The pattern kept up for 3 years until Moon decided to make a change. The fitness and diet coach stopped taking clients and blogging, avoided the gym, and “ate pizza and Pop Tarts—what I needed to get healthy.”

Now healthy, Moon says she can glance at other fitness models’ bodies without feeling the need to look as perfect as them. “I chose happiness, and I am a much more relaxed, controlled person as a result.”

Moon isn’t the only fitness model talking about the downsides of maintaining a flawless body.