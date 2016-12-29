Oddly Enough :  Doctor accidentally lasers off boy’s penis during circumcision

Looks like we’ve finally found the worst thing that’s happened all year

A doctor accidentally severed off a 10-year-old boy’s penis during a laser circumcision in Malaysia, which is a hell of a way to cap a year full of relentless, soul-crushing darkness and death.

First we lost heroes like Bowie and Prince, then we suffered through a bitter election season in which Americans wanted to rip out each other’s throats, and now some schmuck doctor just up and LASERS OFF A KID’S PENIS. It’s official: 2016 was the year of no chill.

Last week, during the routine laser circumcision—well, “routine” by Malaysian standards; in America, docs still prefer to snip foreskin with old-school tools—a surgeon at a clinic in Kajang accidentally cut off the head of the young boy’s penis with a laser scalpel, according to a story in The Star.

Thankfully, The Star reports that the boy was taken to another hospital, where doctors reattached the head of his penis. Though the kid walked away with his manhood intact, other guys with penis mishaps weren’t so lucky.

There aren’t many additional details to this story—and honestly, that’s fine—except that the surgeon had 21 years of experience, but the clinic, which had been operating for 15 years, was not registered with the Health Ministry. Which, if you happen to find yourself in Malaysia and in need of a laser circumcision, pronto, should make you feel pretty solid about your prospects.