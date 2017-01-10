Odd Enough Woman beats her fiancé with wooden plank over engagement ring

She sounds fun

A Florida woman was recently arrested after whacking her fiancé with a wooden plank with 1-inch nails on the end, according to a report from CBS 47 in Jacksonville. It may sound like the kind of run-of-the-mill, wooden-plank-with-nails fight that two angry lovers conceivably have in Florida on a typical Tuesday, but this smackdown had an extra wrinkle: Enrevie Bendejo, 25, walloped her man after arguing with him over her engagement ring.

The report doesn’t specify exactly how the day-long dispute started, so Bendejo could’ve been pissed about the size of her rock, or the type of the stone, or even how it fit on her fingers—all important factors when deciding what kind of ring to buy your boo. We don’t know. But Nassau County cops showed up to break up a fight between the newly engaged couple, and arrested Bendejo, pictured above, after they saw her walking away from her 36-year-old fiancé with plank in hand.

The fiancé told the police that Bendejo wanted to break up with him over the ring—Ed. note: Dude, did you find this thing in a Cracker Jack box?—and that she also bit him on the arm and punched him in the face. Bendejo was sent to jail with the charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, which probably refers to the plank, but could also mean her teeth.

We previously reported that more expensive rings are associated with higher rates of divorce, but hey, if you’re thinking of popping the question, maybe you should just bite the bullet and blow a couple paychecks on a fancy rock if it means avoiding your fiancé’s iron fist. Then again, before you get down on one knee, make sure the love of your life isn’t the kind of girl who will rip a piece of wood from your front porch and wreak havoc on your face if you lowball her.