Home > Men's Health >

Odd Enough :  Why you might be able to get a tax break for working out

Odd Enough Why you might be able to get a tax break for working out

Under the PHIT Act, you’d be able to write off certain fitness-related expenses during tax season.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The best way to burn fat if you hate cardio play

The best way to burn fat if you hate cardio

(Men's Health)

Health Tips Why ignoring your shoulder pain can hurt your heart
Relationship Tips The #1 sign it’s time to dump her
Fitness and Weight Loss The single most important factor in your workout
Oddly Enough Doctor accidentally lasers off boy’s penis during circumcision
Oddly Enough Ex-fitness model says working out, eating clean made her miserable
Super Hacks This can be your most comfortable New Year’s Eve ever
Guy Smarts Woman ate twigs, drank urine to survive hike in snowstorm
Oddly True The science behind why only one nostril clogs when you’re sick
Health Tips The mental health issue men never talk about
Fitness and Weight Loss The Rock’s Christmas cheat meal: A ton of French toast and apple pie

Discover how the PHIT Act would make fitness a write-off

Congressmen in the House of Representatives recently introduced the PHIT Act (Personal Health Investment Today) to encourage Americans to engage in physical activity without having to spend money on equipment, membership fees, and fitness classes. Instead, under the PHIT Act, you’d be able to write off certain fitness-related expenses during tax season.

The legislature is a little complicated, but in layman’s terms, if this bill becomes law, then many athletic-related expenses would fall under the definition of health care expenses—which are already tax-deductible for up to $1,000 (or $2,000 if you file jointly) of your pre-tax allotments.

So what does the PHIT Act consider a “fitness-related expense”? The act covers canoes, kayaks, boxing gloves, jump ropes, free weights, treadmills, kettlebells, golf clubs, footballs, baseballs, basketballs, hockey sticks, roller blades, cleats, and anything else you could possibly imagine that is required and necessary to play, partake, or participate in a sport or recreational activity.

But gym clothes and sneakers don’t make the cut, since you can wear them during plenty of instances when you’re not participating in a strenuous activity. And while golf outings and equipment are covered, country club memberships are not.

As for when the act may become a law, “hopefully we will be able to find the right vehicle to move forward on it sometime this year,” Rep. Ron Kind (D-Wis.), the bill’s lead sponsor in the House, told The Washington Post.

But regardless of what happens, we’re excited to see the government getting behind physical fitness as a necessary component to total health. And it’s always fun to get a little creative when using the power of the tax code once filing season comes around.

Author

Men's Health

Men's Health For great male lifestyle and health tips.

Top 3

1 Oddly True The science behind why only one nostril clogs when you’re sickbullet
2 Relationship Tips The #1 sign it’s time to dump herbullet
3 Oddly Enough Doctor accidentally lasers off boy’s penis during...bullet

Men's Health

The man’s guide to mansplaining, what the heck is that?
Relationship Tips Emotional affairs: What are they?
‘How I fell in love at first sight’ - 4 guys explain
Relationship Tips How to keep sex hot when you've been together forever
The 4 most expensive ways to spend new year’s eve
Guy Smarts The 4 most expensive ways to spend new year’s eve
Mike Tyson trains with UFC fighter for most badass movie of 2017
Odd Enough Mike Tyson trains with UFC fighter for most badass movie of 2017