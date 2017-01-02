Odd Enough :  Mike Tyson trains with UFC fighter for most badass movie of 2017

Home > Men's Health >

Mike Tyson trains with UFC fighter for most badass movie of 2017

Packing one of the most devastating punches the sport had ever seen, Tyson was the undisputed heavyweight champion

Wait until you see who else is in the cast

For a stretch of time spanning the mid-1980s to the early 90s, Mike Tyson was the best boxer alive. Electric, ferocious, and packing one of the most devastating punches the sport had ever seen, Tyson was the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world for nearly 3 years during his peak.

Though the once-violent Iron Mike is now calm, composed, and better known today as a pop-culture mainstay, the thought of him training with UFC’s Roy Nelson—the 6-foot, 258-pound heavyweight fighter who is also a former rugby pro—should still terrify the world.

On Tuesday, Tyson posted photographic proof of his and Nelson’s newfound gym bromance. In the picture, Tyson is holding the heavy bag while Nelson delivers what we can only imagine is a nasty knockout blow.

Sadly, the two fighting titans aren’t plotting an MMA tag team takeover, but rather, they’ve been filming Kickboxer: Retaliation—the second part of a reboot of the 1989 action flick starring Jean-Claude Van Damme.

And who else is appearing in what has immediately become our most anticipated movie of 2017, you ask? Try a murderer’s row of Van Damme, three-time UFC welterweight champ Georges St-Pierre, reigning World’s Strongest Man Brian Shaw, retired soccer legend Ronaldinho, and Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson—a.k.a. The Motherf*@#-ing Mountain, who stays so huge by following this epic eating plan. It’s like they bankrolled this film just for Men’s Health readers (and editors).

There’s no documented evidence of Tyson and The Mountain sparring together . . . yet. But rest assured that once either of them posts the proof, we’ll blow up the photo, frame it, and hang it in our office like it’s the friggin’ Mona Lisa.

