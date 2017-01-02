Home > Men's Health >

Odd Enough :  Kind stranger watches baby on a flight so dad can sleep

We usually cover passengers getting blackout drunk and harassing each other at 36,000 feet, so hey

This story should hit you right in the feels

Despite flying solo with his 8-month-old son and fearing scorn from his fellow passengers, a Texas dad was surprised when the total stranger sitting next to him offered to watch his baby.

Evan Hughes recently got saddled with his 8-month-old son, Ki, when he and his wife were forced to fly home separately from Chicago to Dallas due to weather difficulties, according to ABC News.

Hoping his first father-son flight would go off without a hitch—and that if Ki started wailing, everyone on board wouldn’t totally hate his guts—Hughes was shocked to find an eager babysitter in his seatmate, India Massinburg.

“I told him I work with children all the time,” Massinburg told ABC News, “so if he falls asleep it’s fine.”

Indeed, Ki soon conked out—and so did his dad, for a solid 30 minutes.

Hughes’ story has predictably spread because you so rarely hear about something good happening between strangers in the sky. We usually cover passengers getting blackout drunk and harassing each other at 36,000 feet, so hey, this was a nice change of pace.

