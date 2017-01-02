Odd Enough :  Kind stranger watches baby on a flight so dad can sleep

This story should hit you right in the feels

Despite flying solo with his 8-month-old son and fearing scorn from his fellow passengers, a Texas dad was surprised when the total stranger sitting next to him offered to watch his baby.

Evan Hughes recently got saddled with his 8-month-old son, Ki, when he and his wife were forced to fly home separately from Chicago to Dallas due to weather difficulties, according to ABC News.

Hoping his first father-son flight would go off without a hitch—and that if Ki started wailing, everyone on board wouldn’t totally hate his guts—Hughes was shocked to find an eager babysitter in his seatmate, India Massinburg.

“I told him I work with children all the time,” Massinburg told ABC News, “so if he falls asleep it’s fine.”

Indeed, Ki soon conked out—and so did his dad, for a solid 30 minutes.

Hughes' story has predictably spread because you so rarely hear about something good happening between strangers in the sky.