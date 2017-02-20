Odd Enough Kate Upton returns to the cover of this year’s SI swimsuit issue - and she’s topless

SI has been teasing some of this year’s models over the last few months but it saved its biggest and best announcement for last.

  • Published:
Kate Upton play

Kate Upton

(Sports Illustrated)

Odd Enough Did you know you have two kinds of nose hair?
Relationship And Sex What she really tells her friends about your sex life
Guy Smarts Important invention: A toilet paper dispenser that also holds your beer
Odd Enough ​This chocolate peanut butter parfait is the perfect breakfast
Fitness and Weight Loss These 2 Moves Make For the Ultimate Back Workout
Odd Enough What it feels like to experience the most “paralyzing, excruciating, knockout” pain
Odd Enough See who won NASA’s real space poop challenge
Relationships and Sex ​This supplement may make you more attractive
Health Tips ​These high-tech glasses help legally blind people see
Guy Smarts The 4 best suit jacket alternatives

The blonde bombshell last graced the cover in ‘13, but we’re glad she made us wait

There are several annual occasions that men might feel most compelled to mark on their calendars - MLB Opening Day, March Madness Selection Sunday, the day McDonald’s brings back their Shamrock Shakes for the season - but one tradition rises above the rest: The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover reveal.

SI has been teasing some of this year’s models over the last few months - including Chrissy Teigen, Aly Raisman and Simone Biles, and 63-year-old Christie Brinkley - but the magazine saved its biggest and best announcement for last: Blonde bombshell Kate Upton graces the front of this year’s Swimsuit Issue, SI revealed this morning.

Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji, and luckily for us, she isn’t just on one cover—she’s on three.

We’re glad to have the 24-year-old Upton back where she rightfully belongs, having top lined the Swimsuit Issue in 2012 and 2013.

“It’s a full circle moment for us,” SI Swimsuit editor MJ Day told the magazine.

“We started Kate in her career, and you know, we watched her grow and become not only this worldwide, superstar phenomenon; she changed the direction of the modeling industry.”

Upton, of course, has also starred in flicks like The Other Woman and can frequently be seen in the stands at Detroit Tigers games, where she cheers on her fiancé, pitcher Justin Verlander. (Last year, Upton hilariously, savagely called out the baseball writers who did Verlander wrong.)

But when SI came calling again, she knew she wanted to be a part of this year’s issue, which celebrates women of all ages and body types.

“Those are the campaigns I want to do and the career I want to have - to inspire women to love themselves,” Upton told SI.

“That’s a balance of working hard and eating healthy, but also enjoying life and having cheat days and for the emphasis to not be on the ideal perfect body. It makes me proud to be asked back.”

This year’s SI Swimsuit Issue is on stands today.

Author

Men's Health

Men's Health For great male lifestyle and health tips.

Top 3

1 Relationship And Sex What she really tells her friends about your sex lifebullet
2 Odd Enough ​This chocolate peanut butter parfait is the perfect breakfastbullet
3 Relationships and Sex 7 sex positions women want you to stop asking forbullet

Men's Health

peanut butter parfait
Odd Enough ​This chocolate peanut butter parfait is the perfect breakfast
​Villanova basketball coach, Jay Wright
Guy Smarts How to look good under pressure
wall and weights workout
Fitness and Weight Loss Build bulletproof shoulders and awesome abs with this 5-move workout
band workout
Fitness and Weight Loss ​Shred your shoulders and core with this tough 4-move workout