Odd Enough Japan offers toilet paper just for wiping your phone

You’re supposed to use it after you wipe elsewhere

Everyone uses their phone on the toilet these days. In fact, a 2015 study from Verizon found 90 percent of Americans crush emails (and crush Candy) while going #2. So if you’re going to swipe, you might as well wipe—which is why a Japanese airport has just installed smartphone toilet paper in its bathrooms, according to The Huffington Post.

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that your smartphone harbors a slew of harmful germs and bacteria, including E. coli, influenza, and MRSA, according to University of London researchers. There’s even a 16 percent chance your phone has fecal matter on it. (Talk about crappy reception. Ba-dum ching!)

You probably don’t ever clean or disinfect it, so those germs just keep building up. The same part of the phone you touch with your fingertips is pressed right up against your face and mouth, upping your chances of infection. So the Japanese company NTT Docomo decided to place free smartphone wipes in Tokyo Narita International Airport.

The toilet paper is meant to encourage passengers to clean their phones after cleaning their butts in between flights.

We think this is a genius idea, and we hope to see the wipes pop up in office bathrooms everywhere—because let’s face it, you know you’re reading this on the can right now, killing time before your next meeting.