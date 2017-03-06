Odd Enough How Jordan Peele got "Get Out" made

We get some sage advice on selling crazy ideas from the comic-turned-horror director.

This past weekend, Jordan Peele, the hairier half of the comedy team Key & Peele, released Get Out, a horror movie he directed. Yes, a horror movie.

That's a marked departure from his sketch comedy roots. How does one get from a smash hit Comedy Central show to helming a film with a terrifying trailer? By being able to sell his idea.

Men's Health asked Peele for his process on how to sell something outside of your area of expertise.

Here’s his advice for escaping your pigeonhole.

ACT 1: BE ORIGINAL

“I’m a huge horror film fan, but I felt there was a missing piece,” Peele tells us. “I wanted to examine race through the filter of the genre.” Get Out is the story of an interracial couple (she’s white, he’s not) and a home of brainwashed slaves. Never heard a story like that, have you? Neither had the studio execs, says Peele. His singular (okay, bizarre) vision convinced them to sign on.

ACT 2: DEFINE YOUR ROLE

Peele writes. Peele acts. He doesn’t direct—at least that’s what he thought until he was well into the writing. “I realized the script came together because of my perspective," he says. “The paranoia, feeling like a fish out of water. I don’t think anyone else can do this movie." Sometimes you delegate; sometimes you own it.

ACT 3: SEEK SUPPORT

“I was pretty sure this was a movie that would never be made,” Peele says. But he showed an early version of the script to his longtime collaborator, Keegan-Michael Key. “We’re cheerleaders for each other. He just came in the next day with this classic Keegan-Michael Key look and was like, ‘Jor-dan! Jo-ho-ho-HOR-dan!’ “Peele’s then-girlfriend, Chelsea Peretti (who’s now his wife), also loved it. “Which is great because she doesn’t always tell me she loves the things I do,” he says.

ACT 4: MANAGE CRITICISM

“There will be criticism,” Peele says. But he's not bracing for it. It’s out of his control. Plus: “One of the biggest joys of my life was directing this movie. I feel like there's nothing that I will be able to do better than what I love the most.”