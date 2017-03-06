Odd Enough How Jordan Peele got "Get Out" made

This past weekend, Jordan Peele, the hairier half of the comedy team Key & Peele, released Get Out, a horror movie he directed.

  • Published:
Jordan Peele play

Jordan Peele

(Getty)

Fitness and Weight Loss This Burpee workout might kill you
Fitness and Weight Loss Walk 7 miles a day to protect your heart
Fitness and Weight Loss This 10-Minute Z-Press Challenge will shred your abs
Relationship and Sex Your memory is trying to sabotage your relationship
Health Tips Not exercising as bad as being obese
Odd Enough Helping teens sleep more may lower crime rates
Health Tips These two things can cut your risk of heart failure
Health Tips If you’re under 30, your risk for colon cancer just doubled

We get some sage advice on selling crazy ideas from the comic-turned-horror director.

This past weekend, Jordan Peele, the hairier half of the comedy team Key & Peele, released Get Out, a horror movie he directed. Yes, a horror movie.

That's a marked departure from his sketch comedy roots. How does one get from a smash hit Comedy Central show to helming a film with a terrifying trailer? By being able to sell his idea.

Men's Health asked Peele for his process on how to sell something outside of your area of expertise.

Here’s his advice for escaping your pigeonhole.

ACT 1: BE ORIGINAL

“I’m a huge horror film fan, but I felt there was a missing piece,” Peele tells us. “I wanted to examine race through the filter of the genre.” Get Out is the story of an interracial couple (she’s white, he’s not) and a home of brainwashed slaves. Never heard a story like that, have you? Neither had the studio execs, says Peele. His singular (okay, bizarre) vision convinced them to sign on.

ACT 2: DEFINE YOUR ROLE

Peele writes. Peele acts. He doesn’t direct—at least that’s what he thought until he was well into the writing. “I realized the script came together because of my perspective," he says. “The paranoia, feeling like a fish out of water. I don’t think anyone else can do this movie." Sometimes you delegate; sometimes you own it.

ACT 3: SEEK SUPPORT

“I was pretty sure this was a movie that would never be made,” Peele says. But he showed an early version of the script to his longtime collaborator, Keegan-Michael Key. “We’re cheerleaders for each other. He just came in the next day with this classic Keegan-Michael Key look and was like, ‘Jor-dan! Jo-ho-ho-HOR-dan!’ “Peele’s then-girlfriend, Chelsea Peretti (who’s now his wife), also loved it. “Which is great because she doesn’t always tell me she loves the things I do,” he says.

ACT 4: MANAGE CRITICISM

“There will be criticism,” Peele says. But he's not bracing for it. It’s out of his control. Plus: “One of the biggest joys of my life was directing this movie. I feel like there's nothing that I will be able to do better than what I love the most.”

Author

Men's Health

Men's Health For great male lifestyle and health tips.

Top 3

1 Fitness and Weight Loss This Burpee workout might kill youbullet
2 Fitness and Weight Loss This 7-move workout hits your entire body in 7...bullet
3 Fitness and Weight Loss Walk 7 miles a day to protect your heartbullet

Men's Health

Lab drug testing
Health Tips World Health Organization: Drug-resistant superbugs are here
Couple in bed
Relationships and Sex Having sex once a week is the equivalent of a $50,000 raise
Adidas private island
Odd Enough ​Adidas is offering a private island to whoever breaks the NFL 40-yard dash record
Coworkers
Relationships Why you should tell your needy coworker to do his own damn work​