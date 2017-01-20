Odd Enough Filipinos, world’s biggest porn watchers, now banned from watching porn

The government is trying to weed out child pornography, and so has prevented access to sites that may contain underage images.

The Philippine government has blocked access to Pornhub, Xvideos, and Redtube, among other sites

Pornhub.com recently found that for the third year running, people in the Philippines spend more time watching porn than any other country in the world, logging an average time of 12 minutes and 45 seconds on the adult website—around 3 minutes longer than the average worldwide mark. (Of course, this research does come from Pornhub, so take it with a grain of salt. Just like Pornhub’s many other illuminating data discoveries.)

So given how much porn Filipinos apparently watch, we can only imagine what a bummer it was when they suddenly realized they no longer had access to Pornhub—as well as Xvideos, Redtube, and other several other major XXX sites—as part of the Philippine government’s new countrywide porn ban, according to CNN.

Fire up a porn site in the Philippines and you’ll be met with this message: “This website has been ordered blocked under authority of the Philippine government pursuant to Republic Act 9775 or the anti-child pornography law.” The government is trying to weed out child pornography, and so has told all Internet service providers to prevent access to any sites that may contain underage images.

Naturally, Pornhub disagrees with the ban. “Non-consensual and child pornography is strictly prohibited on Pornhub,” Pornhub’s vice president, Corey Price, told The Daily Mail. “It’s disappointing that Pornhub was blocked as it will just drive people to use less vetted, riskier, smaller websites. We’re open to working with government officials to meet their standards in the Philippines.”

