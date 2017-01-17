Odd Enough Boy sells his baseball cards to help his friends fight cancer

Brady Kahle, 10, has raised more than $13,000 for his buddies

When two of Brady Kahle’s buddies were diagnosed with cancer, the 10-year-old boy from Springfield, Massachusetts wanted to do whatever he could to help out his friends. Ben Manzi, 7, has been fighting leukemia since December 2015, and Landen Palatino, 9, was diagnosed with glioblastoma, a grade 4 brain tumor, in January 2016. (It has since been removed.) Brady knew he had to do something, so he turned to the baseball cards he started collecting when he was 3.

The idea has paid off: To date, Brady has sold more than $13,000 in baseball cards, with all of the proceeds going toward Ben and Landen’s medical bills, according to Yahoo! News.

“Proud seems like such a small word for what we feel,” Jessie Kahle, Brady’s mother, told ABC News this week. “How selfless he’s been has been pretty incredible. The way he’s so proud of what he’s doing. He’s always coming up with new ways to make it better and make it bigger.”

The Boys & Girls Club of Chicopee, Massachusetts let Brady set up shop at its headquarters. He has sold hundreds of thousands of cards, including a Mickey Mantle card that went for $150. He’s also selling bobble heads and autographed memorabilia, and has even received donations from sports memorabilia collectors.

Tina Palatino, Landen’s mother, says Brady’s generosity has been overwhelming.

“Most children Brady’s age would never want to give up cherished items and the fact that Brady wanted to sell his beloved cards to help us is beyond heartwarming,” she told ABC News. “Landen has always looked up to Brady and I think this just makes him look up to him even more.” Same here.