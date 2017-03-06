Odd Enough ​Adidas is offering a private island to whoever breaks the NFL 40-yard dash record

The fastest player at this year’s NFL combine might be entitled to their own island courtesy of Adidas.
Here are the conditions: A player has to break Chris Johnson’s 40-yard dash record—4.24 seconds—while wearing Adidas’ 2017 adizero 5-star 40 cleats, then the player has to agree to endorse the shoes for the entire 2017-18 NFL season.
Not a huge deal, and definitely worth your own island, but the fine print also says the winner will receive their island, “as soon as reasonably possible.”
The fine print also says that the company can pay the athlete $1 million as an alternative, and isn’t responsible for paying taxes on the prize.
So all this is to say, Adidas is maybe giving an island away, if everything goes right, and taxes work out, possibly.
The most important question here is: What should the fastest NFL player ever do with their own island? Here are some ideas:
Begin an expansion team. The NFL already has a track record of greedy owners monopolizing their assets and hoarding cash and resources, so it would be fitting if the island winner became a player-executive and forced his Hangover Island Hammock-Swingers into the AFC South.
Keep running. Most private islands for sale on privateislandsonline.com, a real website, are around 40 acres in the $1 million price range. Would be great for long trail runs, just saying.
Two words: Helicopter pad. Want to know what rich people have? Private islands. Want to know what super rich people have? Helicopter pads on their private islands. Take your NFL rookie deal and put it toward the ultimate sign of wealth.
Two more words: Laser tag. If one thing really pisses us off, it’s when we’re playing laser tag and some punk little kid goes barreling through the arena and ignores all the rules and ends up dodging all our fire because he’s a slippery little punk. On a private island, you can make whatever kind of multi-tiered, free-style laser tag system you want, and you can dominate on your home turf.
Breed monkeys. Sometimes, your dog isn’t enough. You want something closer to a kid but something that still isn’t going to drag you down when you want a night out with the boys. Enter the monkey. Your new island is perfect for it.