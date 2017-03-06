Odd Enough ​Adidas is offering a private island to whoever breaks the NFL 40-yard dash record

​The question now is: What should they do with it?

The fastest player at this year’s NFL combine might be entitled to their own island courtesy of Adidas, reports ESPN.

Here are the conditions: A player has to break Chris Johnson’s 40-yard dash record—4.24 seconds—while wearing Adidas’ 2017 adizero 5-star 40 cleats, then the player has to agree to endorse the shoes for the entire 2017-18 NFL season.

Not a huge deal, and definitely worth your own island, but the fine print also says the winner will receive their island, “as soon as reasonably possible.”

The fine print also says that the company can pay the athlete $1 million as an alternative, and isn’t responsible for paying taxes on the prize.

So all this is to say, Adidas is maybe giving an island away, if everything goes right, and taxes work out, possibly.

The most important question here is: What should the fastest NFL player ever do with their own island? Here are some ideas: