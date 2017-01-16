Odd Enough 5 times messing with someone’s food ended criminally

These petty food disputes all escalated quickly

A 13-year-old girl in Harlem refused to give her Chicken McNugget to a hungry male classmate, so he pulled a gun on her—and she still wouldn’t budge, according to a New York Post report. In fact, when her 12-year-old bully flashed his pistol in the subway station at 103 street, the heroic girl smacked the gun away, told him to scram, and boarded the 6 train where she could freely finish the rest of her 10-piece snack from McDonald’s in peace.

NYC police proceeded to arrest the young suspect on robbery charges. It’s unclear if they serve chicken nuggets in the kiddie clink.

This isn’t the first time a food dispute quickly escalated into a criminal offense—hell, it’s not even the first time this week. Here’s why you never mess with someone’s food:

The food: Grilled cheese

On Sunday night, a Maryland man fired gunshots from his basement up into the kitchen after discovering his wife took a bite out of his grilled-cheese sandwich. The man, 55-year-old Daniel Blackwell, surrounded himself with guns and ammo, prompting his wife and children to flee the house and the police to show up and engage in a 3-hour standoff. No one was injured, but Blackwell was charged with counts of first- and second-degree murder.

The food: Frozen pizza

In 2012, Florida man Richard Watson was sharing a pizza with his wife, Debra, when he complained the crust was raw and threw his plate on the floor. After Debra also threw her plate in solidarity, Watson tackled her, grabbed her head, and shoved her face into a dog bowl full of water . . . which, yikes. Watson was charged with attempted murder, battery, and domestic battery, all presumably because he got DiGiorno—not delivery.

The food: Burrito

Last year, a West Virginia woman was arrested for allegedly hitting her son in the face because he ordered the wrong toppings for her burrito at Taco Bell. The police officer who first showed up to Loretta Lynn Armstrong’s house told a local TV station that, “There’s no sense in ever getting into an argument like that over a burrito.” Ya think?

The drink: Fruit punch

In 2013, Illinois woman Emma Dortch was so miffed after her sister swiped a sip of her fruit punch that she confronted her in the middle of night while she was sleeping, and then slashed her in the back with a kitchen knife. The sister’s wound wasn’t life-threatening, but yo: dicing your sis over a fruity drink? That’s dirty.