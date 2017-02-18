'No one likes to eat diet foods. Guys like to eat regular foods. Food they would find on a menu when they go out to eat. Nothing could be more classic than a chef salad.

However, traditional chef salads run light on the protein and too heavy handed on the fats. This one, from my new Men's Health book The MetaShred Diet, gives you the nutritional balance you need to get lean and fuel your muscles without compromising on the taste and ingredients that you have come to love.

Watch the video above to see how to make it, and here's the recipe for easy reference.

What you'll need:

3 cups shredded Romaine lettuce

1/2 cup cucumber, finely chopped

1 tomato, chopped

9 baby carrots, finely chopped

1 hard-boiled egg, quartered

3 tsp. extra virgin olive oil

2 Tbsp. red wine vinegar

1 slice Swiss cheese, cut into strips

1 slice provolone cheese, cut into strips

3 oz. roasted turkey, sliced

How to make it:

Place the lettuce on a plate and top with the cucumber, tomato, carrots, and egg. Drizzle with the oil and vinegar. Top with the cheeses and turkey.

550 calories, 41g protein, 32g fat, 26g carbs, 8g fiber