Health Tips The invisible poison that could kill your family

Winter isn’t just about wearing cozy flannels and sharing drinks by the fireplace. More Americans die from carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning in the winter months than during any other time of year, suggests a study published in the American Journal of Emergency Medicine. About 45,000 Americans are treated for CO poisoning each year, and about 1,600 die, says Eric Lavonas, M.D., chief of emergency medicine at Denver Health.

Carbon monoxide is produced when fossil fuels are burned. If too much CO accumulates in your home, for example, as a result of a malfunctioning furnace, you can end up with CO poisoning.

Here’s why that’s so dangerous. Hemoglobin, the protein in our red blood cells that carries oxygen, actually prefers to bind to CO instead of oxygen. When flooded with CO, your heart and brain can’t function properly, says Lindell K. Weaver, M.D., a doctor of hyperbaric and undersea medicine at Intermountain Healthcare.

What’s more, the CO binds to protein in your cells’ mitochondria, the powerhouses that use oxygen to produce energy. Then, the mitochondria can’t use whatever oxygen your body manages to take in.

“You get a double hit,” says Mark T. Gladwin, M.D., director of Pittsburgh Heart, Lung, Blood and Vascular Medicine Institute. “It blocks the transport of oxygen and blocks the utilization of oxygen.”

Unfortunately, you can’t see or sniff out carbon monoxide—it’s a colorless, odorless gas. Watch for symptoms such as light-headedness, wooziness, forgetfulness and abdominal pain as hints of CO poisoning, says Dr. Gladwin.

If you think you’re in danger, go outside to get fresh air and call 911, says Dr. Lavonas. The emergency medical services team will determine your level of exposure and may give you oxygen treatment. Most people who seek help survive and fully recover, but depending on the levels of CO and time exposed, there can be permanent brain and heart damage.

There’s no antidote for carbon monoxide poisoning, but Dr. Gladwin and his team at the University of Pittsburgh are working on one. In a recent study, the antidote saved 87 percent of poisoned mice.

Your best bet to stay safe is to avoid exposure. Here’s how:

1. Install Carbon Monoxide Detectors

Sound obvious? Sure, but less than half of households have them, suggests research published in Clinical Toxicology. “Every house should have a smoke alarm and CO alarm,” says Dr. Gladwin. “That alone will save lives.”

He recommends putting one in the garage, one in bedrooms, one in the basement and one near the furnace.

Dr. Weaver also recommends replacing your detectors about every five years, because they don’t last as long as regular smoke alarms. To stay safe when you travel, pack a small CO detector and place it on your bedside table.

2. Never Operate Engines Indoors

The most common sources of unintentional poisonings are generators, water heaters, and charcoal grills running inside, says Dr. Lavonas.

“The message I always want people to get is: ‘Never operate a grill or generator inside of a building unless it is specifically designed and installed by a professional,’” he says.

Never turn lawn mowers on indoors, says Dr. Gladwin. If your gear needs fixing—which often requires turning the machine on for a moment—wait until you can do it outside or call a professional.

And be careful with generators. “After hurricanes or ice storms we see an increase in poisoning from generators run indoors,” Dr. Weaver says.

In addition to running your tools safely, the Center for Disease Control also recommends checking any gas-powered equipment you purchase for the seal of a national testing agency, such as Underwriters’ Laboratories.

3. Schedule Annual Inspections

Anything that uses a flame as its source of heat should be inspected yearly, says Dr. Weaver. That means water heaters, boilers, and furnaces should be inspected yearly by a certified HVAC professional. And if you think something isn’t quite right in between inspections, gas companies and fire departments can check for your safety, Dr. Weaver says.

Her also recommends having your chimney inspected at least once a year. Surprises, such as a birdnest, can easily lead to poisoning.

4. Be Careful In the Garage

A garage is still very much a part of a house, and large amounts of CO released there can easily creep into your living space. Never run a grill, your car, a generator or propane-powered tools in your garage, even if the garage door is open, Dr. Lavonas says.

“If you’re going to warm your car up, you must pull it into the driveway,” Lavonas says. It’s far too common for someone to leave his or her car running in the garage or accidently leave it running overnight, leaking CO into their home, Dr. Gladwin adds.