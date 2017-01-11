Health Tips The gross side effect of smoking too much pot

Welcome to your daily roundup of important health news

Beware the Barfs If You’re Smoking Pot

We’ve already reported that ER visits spiked for out-of-town residents in Colorado after pot became legal. Now, we know a little more about what might be contributing to the increase: something called cannabinoid hyperemesis syndrome, or CHS—cases of which have doubled recently in the state, according to MedlinePlus. As a result of this syndrome, chronic, heavy pot users can experience chronic vomiting and abdominal pain so severe it sends them to the ER. Strangely, taking hot showers can ease the symptoms, though experts don’t know why.

Blame Your Bad Boss

Your boss’s bad behavior might be rubbing off on you: People who work for bosses who display psychopathic or narcissistic behaviors are more likely to engage in undesirable, counterproductive activities at work, like wasting time, according to researchers from the University of Manchester’s Business School. Plus, they were more likely to be unsatisfied with their jobs—no surprise there—and also more likely to show signs of depression, too.

Help Others to Boost Your Own Brain

Spending your time volunteering might protect your brain as you age: Those who spent more time engaged in local community groups have better cognitive skills at age 50 than those who spend their time in other activities, according to a new study in BMC Psychology. The researchers believe volunteering may somehow spark neuroplasticity, or the ability of your brain to form new connections.

Ski Safely

If you’re one of those guys who head to the slopes at the first sight of snow, it’s important to take precautions to make sure you’re staying safe. The National Ski Areas Association gave HealthDay some tips you should take into account before you head out, including wearing sunscreen—yes, you’re still exposed to harmful UV rays even on cold, cloudy days—putting on sunglasses or goggles, and dressing in moisture-wicking layers.

Drink to Your (Social) Health

Your weekly pub nights might be bringing you a benefit: Social drinkers tend to have more friends available to lend emotional support, a new review from the U.K. concludes. Alcohol may trigger the release of certain endorphins, which help to reinforce social bonds. It could protect your physical health, too—the lonelier you are, the more likely you are to suffer a heart attack or stroke, as we reported.