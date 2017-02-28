Guys Smarts How to dress for a job interview

Your resume may be strong and ready to impress, but do you think your personal style ready for its close up?

We chatted with some heavy-hitting corporate recruiters for Fortune 100 companies to find out what they notice in potential candidates. Here’s what they said about first impressions.

Minor details can be major

“The impact of good grooming increases in direct proportion to the level of position, though I don’t think it’s absent at any level,” says Dan Kilgore, a principal at the Boston-based recruiting firm Riviera Advisors.

“For a candidate to come in unkempt in any way, that tells me he doesn’t respect the process and that he won’t go to any extra effort. If he’s not going to do it for me, the interviewer, do I really think he’s going to do it when I’m his boss?”

To do list: Make sure your hair is trimmed, your nose and ear hairs are tended to, and your hands look clean and polished. The same goes for your face, too.

Sometimes it’s better to blend in than stand out

Do your homework about the company you’re interviewing with. Is it conservative or laid back? A large part of the interview process involves seeing how you’ll fit in.

Matching your look to the environment may mean shaving off your beard or removing earrings and excessive jewelry that you wear in your spare time.

“Conform as much as you need to,” says Kilgore. “Show your uniqueness professionally.”

Tailor your look

A suit that is too big or too tight just looks amateurish. Sooner or later, you’re bound to notice it too, and that will undermine your confidence something you don’t need in an interview.

It’s especially important when it comes to the collar of your shirt.

“You always notice when a guy’s shirt doesn’t fit well,” says Brendan Courtney, president of The Mergis Group, Randstad Finance & Accounting and Randstad Human Resources.

Treat the receptionist nicely

Manners are an aspect of style that should never be overlooked and certainly not one you enter the building.

“Some places go out their of way to choreograph the waiting room,” admits Kilgore, who has worked with the receptionist as well as a lobby camera to observe the behavior of interviewing executives.

You’d be surprised what rude behavior, nervous ticks, and excessive preening say about a candidate.