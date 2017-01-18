Guy Smarts You’ll never order Pizza again after trying this recipe

It’s so good you won’t miss the greasy pepperoni slices at all.
It’s easy to make—and ten times more delicious
Some pizza chains cover up bland crust with sugary sauce, crummy cheese, and cheap meats. This pie is based on a recipe from Pasquale Cozzolino, head chef at Ribalta in New York City.
It uses fresh ingredients—and you can inhale half of it for a mere 450 calories. It’s so good you won’t miss the greasy pepperoni slices at all.
What You’ll Need:
6 cups flour
2 1/4 cups cold water
½ tsp dry yeast
½ Tbsp salt
¼ cup marinara sauce
2 oz sliced mozzarella
1 tsp extra virgin olive oil
Fresh basil leaves
How to Make It:
1. Put 2 1/4 cups of cold water into a big bowl. Add 1/2 teaspoon dry yeast; gradually stir in 3 cups flour.
2. In a separate bowl, mix 1/2 tablespoon salt into 3 more cups of flour. Then gradually stir this flour into your flour-water mix. Use your hands to mix the dough well, about 5 minutes. Let it rest, covered, for a half hour. (Go make a salad or something.)
3. Cut the dough in fourths. Freeze three portions (wrap each one in plastic) and thaw when a craving hits.
4. Preheat the oven to 500°F. On a baking sheet, roll the dough into a 9-inch circle. Top with 1/4 cup sauce, 2 ounces sliced mozzarella, some fresh basil leaves, and 1 teaspoon extra virgin olive oil. Bake until golden brown, 5 to 10 minutes.
Feeds 2
Per serving: 450 calories, 15g protein, 73g carbs (3g fiber), 9g fat