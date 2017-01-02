Guy Smarts :  Woman ate twigs, drank urine to survive hike in snowstorm

Would you make it out alive if you were stuck in the same conditions?

A Pennsylvania woman survived a 30-hour hike through snow and freezing temperatures by eating twigs and drinking her urine, according to a report in The Morning Call.

Karen Klein, 46, was driving to Las Vegas with her husband and son last week when their car got stuck in a ditch on a snow-covered road in the Grand Canyon’s north rim, near the Utah-Arizona border.

Klein walked to find help on the main highway 10 miles away, only to find that the road was closed. So she hiked about 20 more miles searching for a Grand Canyon park entrance, at times hallucinating during the 30-hour trip, according to an account from her sister in The Morning Call. Since Klein had run out of food and water, she ate twigs from pine trees and drank her own urine to survive. But she’s not the first to drink urine for survival.

Klein’s arduous journey ended when she broke into a cabin and passed out for the night. Six hours later, Utah rescuers arrived and took her to the hospital. Emergency workers also rescued her husband and son, who slept in the car while Klein hiked to find help.

As of Sunday, Klein—who is an assistant biology professor at a local community college—remained in stable condition in an intensive care unit at a Utah hospital. Her husband and son have since been released, per The Morning Call.

Klein relied on her wilderness survival training to stay alive.