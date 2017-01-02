Home > Men's Health >

Guy Smarts :  Woman ate twigs, drank urine to survive hike in snowstorm

Guy Smarts Woman ate twigs, drank urine to survive hike in snowstorm

Emergency workers also rescued her husband and son, who slept in the car while Klein hiked to find help.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Emergency workers also rescued her husband and son, who slept in the car while Klein hiked to find help. play

Who Won 'Survivor' 2016? Season 32 Winner Revealed!

(Just Jared)

Fitness and Weight Loss The single most important factor in your workout
Oddly Enough Doctor accidentally lasers off boy’s penis during circumcision
Health Tips The mental health issue men never talk about
Oddly Enough Ex-fitness model says working out, eating clean made her miserable
Super Hacks This can be your most comfortable New Year’s Eve ever
Oddly True Horny Salamanders are willing to walk 9 miles for sex
Oddly True The science behind why only one nostril clogs when you’re sick
Relationship Tips The #1 sign it’s time to dump her

Would you make it out alive if you were stuck in the same conditions?

A Pennsylvania woman survived a 30-hour hike through snow and freezing temperatures by eating twigs and drinking her urine, according to a report in The Morning Call.

Karen Klein, 46, was driving to Las Vegas with her husband and son last week when their car got stuck in a ditch on a snow-covered road in the Grand Canyon’s north rim, near the Utah-Arizona border.

Klein walked to find help on the main highway 10 miles away, only to find that the road was closed. So she hiked about 20 more miles searching for a Grand Canyon park entrance, at times hallucinating during the 30-hour trip, according to an account from her sister in The Morning Call. Since Klein had run out of food and water, she ate twigs from pine trees and drank her own urine to survive. But she’s not the first to drink urine for survival.

Klein’s arduous journey ended when she broke into a cabin and passed out for the night. Six hours later, Utah rescuers arrived and took her to the hospital. Emergency workers also rescued her husband and son, who slept in the car while Klein hiked to find help.

As of Sunday, Klein—who is an assistant biology professor at a local community college—remained in stable condition in an intensive care unit at a Utah hospital. Her husband and son have since been released, per The Morning Call.

Klein relied on her wilderness survival training to stay alive.

Author

Men's Health

Men's Health For great male lifestyle and health tips.

Top 3

1 Oddly True The science behind why only one nostril clogs when you’re sickbullet
2 Relationship Tips The #1 sign it’s time to dump herbullet
3 Oddly Enough Doctor accidentally lasers off boy’s penis during...bullet

Men's Health

The best way to burn fat if you hate cardio
Odd Enough Why you might be able to get a tax break for working out
Mike Tyson trains with UFC fighter for most badass movie of 2017
Odd Enough Mike Tyson trains with UFC fighter for most badass movie of 2017
4 ways to add 50 Pounds to your deadlift
Health Tips Why ignoring your shoulder pain can hurt your heart
“The Rock” is the sexiest man alive, surprising nobody
Fitness and Weight Loss The Rock’s Christmas cheat meal: A ton of French toast and apple pie