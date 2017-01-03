Guy Smarts The best way to make stir-fry

Because you can’t go wrong with a pan full of meat and vegetables

There’s a reason everyone loves stir-fry—it’s easy to make and jam-packed with flavor.

Plus, it’s a super versatile meal, too. This recipe would taste just as good with vegetables like carrots, kale, and shredded Brussels sprouts mixed together with ground beef, pork, or lamb. Cook on high heat to ensure your vegetables are just the right amount of crisp and tender.

For this spicy chicken version, follow the video above to see how to make it, or use the instructions below for easy reference.

Spicy Ground Chicken and Vegetable Stir-Fry

What You’ll Need:

1 Tbsp olive oil

1 tsp minced fresh ginger

½ lb ground chicken

½ cup snap peas, strings removed

½ cup fresh corn kernels

2 baby bok choy, sliced

1 Fresno chile, sliced

2 Tbsp hoison sauce

How to Make It:

1. In a large non-stick skillet, heat the oil on medium high. Add the ginger and mix it around until it smells good, about 30 seconds.

2. Then add the chicken and cook, stirring often, until the meat is no longer pink, about 3 minutes.

3. Add the snap peas, corn, bok choy, and chile, and stir-fry everything until the chicken is browned and the vegetables are just tender, about 2 minutes.

4. Finally, thin the hoison sauce with 2 teaspoons of water, stir it in, and serve.

Makes 1 serving.

Per Serving: 630 calories, 47g protein, 37g carbs (7g fiber), 34g fat