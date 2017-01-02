Guy Smarts :  The 4 most expensive ways to spend new year’s eve

Got a spare $500,000? Here's how to have the most baller NYE ever.

New Year’s Eve is always a great excuse to make regrettable decisions, especially those involving your credit card. But when you get bored of hitting up your local bar, you’ll want to think outside the box to deplete your life savings. Whoever said money can't buy happiness likely didn't blow $45k on tickets to a yacht party, right?

If you’re going to go all out, you might as well do it in style. Here are four of the best, most extravagant ways to spend your money this New Year’s Eve.

$45,000 Margaritaville Stay

Jimmy Buffett himself won’t make it, but patrons of this outrageous $22,500-per-night weekend in Miami get to stay in the Buffett-approved presidential suite and charter a yacht with an open bar and spots for 11 friends who will definitely owe you for the rest of their lives. (Or just charge each of 'em $3,750.) A bonus: the hotel room comes with a private bartender—in your room—who'll sling bloody marys to ease your hangovers.

$500,000 Justin Bieber-approved Miami Party

The Fontainebleau Miami Beach plays host to this outrageous five-day affair. For a cool $100,000 per night, you'll get a 9,850 square-foot, multi-floor Sorrento Penthouse, boasting five bedrooms, six-plus baths, a private pool, jacuzzi, formal dining room and a full kitchen. Arise and head down to your private poolside cabana, where you'll be plied with enough booze and food to fell an elephant. If you've saved any room, you can head to private dinners at the opulent restaurants in the hotel, such as Hakkasan, Scarpetta and StripSteak.

Or snag the keys to a stable of Lamborghinis, Ferraris, McLarens and other supercars. Take your drool-worthy wheels on your way to a $100,000 shopping spree, because that's also included. On New Year's Eve proper, you'll get front row seats to Bieber’s private New Year’s Eve concert. After, a private yacht will take you to another club, STORY, to finish off the night.

$10,000 Mojito

Here's one humdinger of a drink grandiose enough to get the whole bar roaring drunk: The Dom Pérignon rosé strawberry mojito. Available at Nikki Beach in Miami (noticing a trend here?), this one-off New Year’s Eve beverage starts with a jeroboam bottle of Dom. For the uninitiated, a jeroboam is 4.5-liters—or 1.1 gallons—of bubbly. To that, the club adds 14 ounces of white rum, 14 ounces of lemon rum, and a 4-foot-tall sugar cane stalk to slurp it all up while you watch a private fireworks display popping off on Miami Beach.

$191,000 to Ring In the New Year, Twice

You can only celebrate New Year's Eve once a year. . . if you're poor. Those with well-endowed wallets can fly to Austrailia, party until midnight at the Sydney Opera House, then hop on a Gulfstream G650 for a 12-hour flight to Los Angeles to do it all again in the City of Angels. Bonus points for staying awake the entire time.