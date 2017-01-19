Guy Smarts Smokers cough up an average of $1.5 million over lifetime

Just in case the physical effects aren’t enough to persuade you to quit

The health effects of smoking are staggering: Nearly 1 in 3 cancer deaths are attributable to smoking, as we recently reported. Plus, it raises your risk of heart disease, stroke, respiratory conditions, and even fertility problems. (These daily habits might be hurting your sperm, too.)

But if the consequences to your body aren’t enough to persuade you to try to quit smoking, maybe the effects to your wallet can nudge you along: The estimated lifetime financial cost of smoking is just above $1.5 million per smoker, according to an analysis by personal-finance website WalletHub.

That figure is sobering enough, but just remember that it’s an average. In fact, the cost varies tremendously by state, with New York smokers incurring an average lifetime cost of just over $2.3 million, compared to $1.3 million for Kentucky smokers.

That lifetime average financial cost of smoking includes a bunch of different measures, including out-of-pocket cost, or how much you’d likely shell out on cigarette packs over your lifetime. That came to an overall, nationwide average of $120,111.

The analysts factored other measures in, too: Smokers can also expect to pay an average of $169,910 in smoking-related healthcare costs, incur an average loss of $222,915 in income—due to factors like absenteeism, workplace bias, or lower productivity because of smoking-related health issues—and experience an average financial-opportunity loss of $1,011,762. That’s the amount they could have earned by investing the money they spent on cigs in the stock market.

Quitting smoking is tough, but making the decision to stub out the smokes for good is an important first step. Need some motivation?