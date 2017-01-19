Guy Smarts Smokers cough up an average of $1.5 million over lifetime

If the consequences to your body aren’t enough to persuade you to try to quit smoking, maybe the effects to your wallet can

  • Published:
How to quit smoking by 3 former smokers play

How to quit smoking by 3 former smokers

(Men's Health/Shutterstock)

Fitness and Weight Loss How to warm up for any workout in 2 minutes
Guy Smarts How to quit smoking by 3 former smokers
Fitness and Weight Loss The 3 best things you can do for your diet this year
Guy Smarts This guy took freezing cold showers every day for a week. Here’s what happened
Relationships and Sex Why 5 women cheated on their husbands, how to avoid the same fate
Relationships and Sex 6 signs she’s interested in you
Guy Smarts How to become better looking as you age
Fitness and Weight Loss The simplest workout for more muscular arms
Fitness and Weight Loss The top 5 bedtime mistakes that are making you fat
Guy Smarts You’ll never order Pizza again after trying this recipe

Just in case the physical effects aren’t enough to persuade you to quit

The health effects of smoking are staggering: Nearly 1 in 3 cancer deaths are attributable to smoking, as we recently reported. Plus, it raises your risk of heart disease, stroke, respiratory conditions, and even fertility problems. (These daily habits might be hurting your sperm, too.)

But if the consequences to your body aren’t enough to persuade you to try to quit smoking, maybe the effects to your wallet can nudge you along: The estimated lifetime financial cost of smoking is just above $1.5 million per smoker, according to an analysis by personal-finance website WalletHub.

That figure is sobering enough, but just remember that it’s an average. In fact, the cost varies tremendously by state, with New York smokers incurring an average lifetime cost of just over $2.3 million, compared to $1.3 million for Kentucky smokers. 

That lifetime average financial cost of smoking includes a bunch of different measures, including out-of-pocket cost, or how much you’d likely shell out on cigarette packs over your lifetime. That came to an overall, nationwide average of $120,111.

The analysts factored other measures in, too: Smokers can also expect to pay an average of $169,910 in smoking-related healthcare costs, incur an average loss of $222,915 in income—due to factors like absenteeism, workplace bias, or lower productivity because of smoking-related health issues—and experience an average financial-opportunity loss of $1,011,762. That’s the amount they could have earned by investing the money they spent on cigs in the stock market.

Quitting smoking is tough, but making the decision to stub out the smokes for good is an important first step. Need some motivation?

Author

Men's Health

Men's Health For great male lifestyle and health tips.

Top 3

1 Relationships and Sex 6 signs she’s interested in youbullet
2 Guy Smarts You’ll never order Pizza again after trying this recipebullet
3 Relationships and Sex Why 5 women cheated on their husbands, how to...bullet

Men's Health

This exercise will make your whole body more powerful
Fitness and Weight Loss How to warm up for any workout in 2 minutes
The 3 best things you can do for your diet this year
Fitness and Weight Loss The 3 best things you can do for your diet this year
This guy took freezing cold showers every day for a week. Here’s what happened
Guy Smarts This guy took freezing cold showers every day for a week. Here’s what happened
How to become better looking as you age
Guy Smarts How to become better looking as you age