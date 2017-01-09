Guy Smarts Sleep Number’s new smart bed claims it will stop your snoring

If it detects you snoring, the base of the bed will actually raise your head up by 7 degrees to ease airflow

What a time to be alive—and asleep

If your partner snores like a buzzsaw and repeatedly wakes you up throughout the night, don’t take up shop on the basement couch just yet. Sleep Number just unveiled the bed of your dreams—or the dreams you would be having if only you could catch some sleep. Earlier this week at CES® 2017 in Las Vegas, the company introduced its new 360 Smart Bed, which boasts features that will boost your overall sleep quality by supposedly putting an end to snoring for good, according to an official statement.

It’s basically the classic Sleep Number bed on steroids: As you toss and turn throughout the night, the smart bed will automatically adjust to your new sleeping position. If it detects you snoring, the base of the bed will actually raise your head up by 7 degrees to ease airflow and relieve common symptoms of snoring—a potential game changer, since snoring can lead to more complicated health problems later.

Air chambers within the bed itself will inflate or deflate to match the contours of your body as you move throughout the night. Bonus points: The bed uses “SleepIQ technology” to warm up your feet (because why the hell not) and understands your bedtime routine. It knows when you want to wake up, so it sounds an alarm during your lightest stage of sleep.

Although the smart bed was included in the “Best of Innovation” category at CES® 2017, you can’t get one just yet. The 360 will make its debut in Sleep Number stores later this year.

