Guy Smarts Men reveal the 1 girly thing they would do,if it wasn’t considered feminine

From wearing makeup to carrying man purses, guys dish their secret girly wishes

You’re a free man, and you can do whatever the hell you want. Alas, plenty of social norms still exist in 2017, which is why you don’t see a ton of dudes wearing mascara or sporting stilettos at work (except for the one time this Men’s Health writer wore high heels to the office). But what if we lived in a judgment-free world, and no one blinked if you publicly indulged your inner woman?

That’s the basis for one of our favorite Reddit threads yet. When one user recently posed the question, “What thing would you do if it wasn’t so ‘feminine’ or socially ‘unacceptable’?” thousands of men on Reddit chimed in with some truly inspired responses. The most popular comment—“If I didn’t have a penis, I would only wear yoga pants”—is probably the best, because yoga pants are comfortable as hell and make your ass look awesome. But browse through the thread and you’ll find some equally great answers.

One guy professed his desire to “smell like a flowerbed all the time.” Another wished he had the power to “say that cute things are cute.” Men wanted to be the little spoon, pee sitting down, try quilting, wear skirts, pole dance, carry man purses, drink fruity cocktails, ask for help, use the word “fantastic,” take bubble baths, buy a onesie, and “have a little cry when things get overwhelming.”

Frankly, all of these activities sound awesome. So we say screw it—down with gender barriers! Go ahead and have a good cry. We’ll fire up The Notebook and save a spot for you on the couch as long as you bring the appletinis.