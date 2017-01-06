Guy Smarts How sticking needles into your skin can help you poop

Welcome to your daily roundup of important health news

Every day, an estimated 6,800 new peer-reviewed academic articles are published. That’s a whole lot of science to wade through—but don’t fret. We’ll do the legwork for you, each and every morning. Here’s your daily dose of the latest discoveries from journals, research institutions, and news outlets from around the world.

Prick Your Way to a Better Poop

Electroacupuncture—an alternative medicine technique where electrical currents stimulate needles placed in your skin—may help ease persistent constipation, a study from China found.

After receiving the treatments, nearly 1 in 3 people who suffered from constipation reported having 3 or more bowel movements a week, compared to just 12 percent of those who were given a sham treatment. Acupuncture stimulates contractions in your gut, which helps you poop, the study authors say.

Motivate Yourself to Actually Work Today

If your office has pretty much cleared out for the holidays, being the only guy in your cube can be a bummer—so it’s no wonder you find yourself refreshing Facebook rather than tackling your to-do list.

Thankfully, the folks at Huffington Post have compiled a list of 14 scientific solutions for your fledging motivation. These include: watching a short, funny YouTube clip before digging in, sitting with an open posture to decrease your stress hormone cortisol, and take a 20-minute walk to boost energy and cut fatigue.

Check Your Pain Tolerance

If you handle bangs and bruises without blinking an eye, your heart may face a surprising risk: People with high pain tolerance may be more likely to suffer from a silent heart attack, research in the Journal of the American Heart Association found.

So familiarize yourself with the heart attacks symptoms that go beyond crushing chest pain—think nausea, shortness of breath, and heartburn-like pressure, HealthDay reports.

Sweat In a Sauna

Don’t be in such a hurry to leave the gym after finishing your workout: Spending time in the sauna may protect your brain, researchers from Finland discovered.

Men who used a sauna two or three times a week for were 22 percent less likely to develop dementia and 20 percent less likely to be diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease over a 20-year follow up than those who hit the sauna just once a week. High temperatures can increase your heart rate similar to cardio exercise, which may trigger the production of a brain-boosting compound called BDNF, Psychology Today reports.

Track Your Moles

The rates of melanoma, the deadliest form of skin cancer, continue to rise. The latest data shows that 1 out of every 58 Americans will be diagnosed with early-stage melanoma, compared to 1 out of 78 back in 2009.

Early detection is key for boosting your survival, so watch for skin cancer signs like new or changing moles, or moles that itch, hurt, or bleed.