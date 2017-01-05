Guy Smarts How much does your state binge drink?



  Published:
How much does your state binge drink?

Time to booze with your buddies from the Midwest

The Centers For Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently released a data set of the highest prevalence of alcohol consumption across all 50 states. The results: North Dakotans are the biggest binge drinkers in America, with almost a quarter of residents consuming at least four drinks (for women) and five (for men) each time out.

Joining North Dakota in the top 10 are Wisconsin (where 24.5 percent of residents are categorized as binge drinkers), Washington, D.C. (24.4), Montana (21.3), Iowa (21.3), Illinois (20.8), Minnesota (20.5), Nebraska (20.4), Maine (20), and Alaska (20).

The bottom five states: Tennessee (10.9 percent), Utah (11.4), West Virginia (11.8), Alabama (12.2), and Mississippi (12.5).

Meanwhile, when it comes to intensity of binge drinking among adults—that is, the average largest number of drinks consumed by binge drinkers on any occasion in the past month—Arkansas reigns supreme with a whopping 8.3 drinks per session. Note to self: Road trip to Arkansas.

We joke, but binge drinking is obviously dangerous. The long-term effects of excess alcohol can include heart damage, stroke, liver disease, and even certain types of cancer like colorectal and mouth and throat. That’s why doctors recommend sticking to 1 to 2 alcoholic drinks a day.

Now that our necessary PSA is out of the way, you may now get back to determining whether you should feel proud or ashamed of your home state.

