Guy Smarts Hologram porn is here. What a time to be alive

You can thank Princess Leia for this technological feat

You know what it’s like to watch porn online. But you don’t know what it’s like to experience it live in 3D from the comfort of your own home.

Well, friends, it’s a brave new world. CamSoda, an adult entertainment website, has officially announced the arrival of hologram porn.

It seems like just yesterday we were marveling at Tupac coming back from the dead to perform as a hologram at Coachella in 2012. Since then, the technology has only gotten better—namely, now you can see boobs and stuff.

Here’s how the innovation works: CamSoda will film their “cam girls” with holographic imaging equipment, and will then display the images live on your smartphone or tablet.

Then, you’ll connect a 3D holographic display pyramid to your device. (We like this one from Esimen.) The size of the hologram will be roughly half the size of your display screen.

So if you’re streaming porn on your iPhone, the naked lady hologram would be about the size of your hand. Basically, she might look like a smaller version of Princess Leia in Star Wars.

“It was made popular, or dreamed up, by Star Wars but you can totally do it right now,” CamSoda president Daron Lundeen told Thrillist. “We saw this and couldn’t believe no one had done it.”

The best part? You’ll be able to interact with the hologram using voice command or by typing instructions on your computer, which the hologram will then perform.

Here’s a full (SFW) teaser of what a live-cam show is expected to look like:

CamSoda will debut the technology at the 2017 AVN Adult Entertainment Expo in Las Vegas in January, with weekly interactive shows launching in the near future.

Eventually you’ll even be able to pay for private shows. Just try not to fall for a holographic woman, like The Man Who Fell In Love With His $7,149 Sex Robot .