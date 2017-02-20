Guy Smarts Do you have a strong mom?

Strong moms make strong men. Honor yours by nominating her to appear in an upcoming issue of Men's Health

Hey, Men’s Health readers:

We’re looking for a few good moms to feature in an upcoming issue of Men's Health.

The premise is this: Strong moms make a strong man. After all, where would you be if she didn't work double shifts to help pay for your college, or force you to finish Eagle Scouts?

We want stories of all kinds of motherly strength - physical strength, parenting power, awesome persistence.

How did she help you and why does she make you proud? She lifted an SUV off you when you were a toddler? That’s great, but we also want everyday stories: How she stood up for you; how she never let on that money was tight; how she started a business or saved one. Anything and everything.

Tell us in 50 words why your mother deserves a shout-out in Men’s Health. Send nominations by Friday, Feb. 24, to MHStory@rodale.com.

Check out the ones we’ve received already:

My mom was a camper and hiker, so we were too. On one backpacking trip in the Rockies, an overnight snowstorm collapsed our tents and threatened to cut us off. She and the rest of us hiked out in a day, 12 miles through shin-deep snow. At age 50, with a 25-pound pack. She hiked until she was 75 - which I hope to do as well. - Bob, 53

My mother enrolled in nursing school when my triplet sisters and I were in the seventh grade. We’d go through her antibiotics flashcards while she drove us to junior high, and she’d update us on all her test scores. Two years later, she finished her residency and earned her degree. The example of dedication and commitment she set is second-to-none. - Jerry, 30

My mom enrolled me in "elocution lessons" when I was 6. She left school at 15 and didn't know what they were (memorization and public speaking) but overheard some educated mothers discussing how they’d enrolled their children. Her decision helped me develop skills that got me where I am today. - Ron, 46

