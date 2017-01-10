Guy Fashion How to wear a puffer jacket and actually look cool

Here are a few pointers from the Men’s Health style team on how to wear the puffer trend without resembling the Michelin man

Stay warm and stylish all winter long

Few jackets are as warm as a puffer coat. Thankfully, the winter mainstay has found a sweet spot between style and sensibility this year, as designers reinterpreted the look with cropped fits, sharp shoulders, and oversized collars. 

Here are a few pointers from the Men’s Health style team on how to wear the puffer trend without resembling the Michelin man. 

Puffer Coat Rule #1: Nail Your Proportions 

Rule of thumb: Stick to quilted puffers over insulated ski jackets. The quilting tones down the fullness of the coat. Quilted ones have a more tailored silhouette that still shows your waist—and won’t turn you into a top-heavy marshmallow. 

If you plan to wear a suit under your puffer, opt for a coat that has either a removable hood or no hood (its sportiness will clash with your lapels and tie).

For a bolder look, opt for a cropped puffer jacket, like the Quasimi coat on style blogger Matthew Zorpas above.

Puffer Coat Rule #2: Mix It Up  

Fashion-forward Chance the Rapper’s denim puffer is a casual but cool alternative to the usual black or gray. It works here because he wore it right—the jacket is the focal point of the outfit. His navy pants, sweater, and hat make a solid uniform base for the bold outerwear. 

The same rules apply when wearing a fluorescent color (think: Drake’s bright red jacket in “Hotline Bling”). Skip the fur hood, and avoid any loud interior linings—extra details on a standout jacket are overkill. 

One caveat: In most cases, err away from all-over sheen finishes.

Puffer Coat Rule #3: Layer Like a Pro 

With puffer jackets, two coats can be better than one. 

The nylon shell will hug your chest, keeping you warm, while the more structured top layer will highlight your body. We love how Uniqlo styled its jackets in the Instagram above—the dark shades complement each other, but the contrasted texture makes the look stand out.   

