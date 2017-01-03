Fitness and Weight Loss Your new favorite 5-move total-body workout

Turkish getups recruit many of the upper-body muscles most exercises neglect, Velazquez says

  • Published:
dumbbell getup and go play

dumbbell getup and go

(Photograph by Beth Bischoff)

Odd Enough Why you might be able to get a tax break for working out
Guy Smarts The 4 most expensive ways to spend new year’s eve
Relationship Tips Emotional affairs: What are they?
Relationship Tips How to keep sex hot when you've been together forever
Fitness and Weight Loss The ultimate arm workout only takes 12 minutes
Health Tips Why ignoring your shoulder pain can hurt your heart
Odd Enough Mike Tyson trains with UFC fighter for most badass movie of 2017

Strengthen your shoulders, back, core, and lower body with this fast routine

Trainer: Idalis Velazquez, a Miami-based personal trainer and founder of I.V. Fitness.

Benefit: Turkish getups recruit many of the upper-body muscles most exercises neglect, Velazquez says. Combine them with the other four movements in this workout, and you’ve got a total-body scorcher that will sculpt and strengthen your back, shoulders, arms, core, and lower body.

Directions:

Do the following exercises in the order shown:

  1. Clean and rotational press, 5 reps on each side

  2. Turkish getup, 8 reps on each side

  3. Plank with drag, 5 reps on each side

  4. Plyo lunge, 10 reps on each side

  5. Single arm bent over row, 10 reps on each side

Rest 60 seconds. That’s 1 round.

Do 5 total rounds.

Author

Men's Health

Men's Health For great male lifestyle and health tips.

Top 3

1 Oddly True The science behind why only one nostril clogs when you’re sickbullet
2 Relationship Tips How to keep sex hot when you've been together foreverbullet
3 Relationship Tips Emotional affairs: What are they?bullet

Men's Health

Five Grown-Ups Get Drunk and Brawl At a Chuck E. Cheese’s
Odd Enough 5 grown-ups get drunk and brawl at a Chuck E. Cheese’s
The man’s guide to mansplaining, what the heck is that?
Guy Smarts This guy tried taking a deep breath every time he got pissed off. Here’s what happened
How to impress your girlfriend’s dad, according to 3 dads
Guy Smarts How to impress your girlfriend’s dad, according to 3 dads
The 4 most expensive ways to spend new year’s eve
Guy Smarts The 4 most expensive ways to spend new year’s eve