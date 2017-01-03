Fitness and Weight Loss Your new favorite 5-move total-body workout

Strengthen your shoulders, back, core, and lower body with this fast routine

Trainer: Idalis Velazquez, a Miami-based personal trainer and founder of I.V. Fitness.

Benefit: Turkish getups recruit many of the upper-body muscles most exercises neglect, Velazquez says. Combine them with the other four movements in this workout, and you’ve got a total-body scorcher that will sculpt and strengthen your back, shoulders, arms, core, and lower body.

Directions:

Do the following exercises in the order shown:

Clean and rotational press, 5 reps on each side Turkish getup, 8 reps on each side Plank with drag, 5 reps on each side Plyo lunge, 10 reps on each side Single arm bent over row, 10 reps on each side

Rest 60 seconds. That’s 1 round.

Do 5 total rounds.