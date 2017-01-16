Fitness and Weight Loss Why 20 minutes of exercise can be like a drug

In case you needed one more reason to get your butt off the couch

Working out doesn’t just help your body by keeping your heart healthy and your weight in check—exercise might also act like an anti-inflammatory, according to researchers at the University of California. And that can have important implications in potentially treating inflammatory-related disorders, like arthritis, fibromyalgia, and even obesity.

The researchers had 47 participants walk on a treadmill at a moderate intensity for 20 minutes. Blood samples collected after the session revealed changes in concentrations of the inflammatory protein TNF, which produced an anti-inflammatory cellular response throughout the body.

Inflammation is an important part of your body’s immune response—it helps your body heal from injury and fight off infections. But chronic inflammation can have serious consequences. In fact, it has been implicated as a contributor to conditions like heart disease, cancer, stroke, diabetes, and even erectile dysfunction.

One important finding of the study is that it shows that you don’t necessarily need to exercise intensely to reap its anti-inflammatory benefits. Even just 20 minutes of brisk walking can be effective at stimulating the immune system and producing an anti-inflammatory response, the researchers say.