Fitness and Weight Loss This will be the toughest total-body workout you’ve tried in 2017

This will be the toughest total-body workout you've tried in 2017

This total-body workout burns fat while strengthening your shoulders, core, and lower body.

  • Published:
fat melting mini band workout play

fat melting mini band workout

(Image by Men's Health)

And it only takes 8 minutes

Trainer: Hannah Eden, founder of the PumpFit Club, a personal group training facility in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Benefit: This total-body workout burns fat while strengthening your shoulders, core, and lower body. Adding minibands to the exercises provides an added bonus by activating more muscles and forcing you to focus on your form throughout each movement.

Directions:

Perform each of the following exercises for 40 seconds. Rest 20 seconds between each exercise.

  1. Ballet squat

  2. Lateral bear crawl

  3. 3-point tap, right leg (20 seconds), then left leg (20 seconds)

  4. Palms-facing band pull apart

  5. Side step tap

  6. Palms-up band pull apart

  7. Jumping knee up-down

  8. Palms-down band pull apart

