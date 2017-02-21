Fitness and Weight Loss ​This rich chocolate cherry smoothie helps you lose weight

Try it for a heaping dose of protein and fiber that tastes like dessert.

Chocolate-covered cherries was one of my favorite treats as a kid, but as an adult trying to stay lean, I don't eat many anymore.

This recipe from my Men's Health book The MetaShred Diet is my protein-and-fiber-packed alternative, which feeds my cravings and keeps me full for longer.

It packs a serious load of antioxidants from the cherries and cocoa while also giving you a blend of both fast- and slow-digesting proteins.

This is guaranteed to become one of your favorite shakes.

What you'll need:

1 serving chocolate protein powder

1 1/2 cups frozen pitted sweet cherries (unsweetened)

1 Tbsp. unsweetened cocoa

1/4 cup low-fat cottage cheese

1/4 cup chopped walnuts

1 cup water

3-4 ice cubes

How to make it:

Place all the ingredients except the water and ice cubes in a blender and blend until smooth. Add the water and ice cubes depending on the consistency desired.

539 calories, 45g protein, 23g fat, 51g carbs, 10g fiber.

