Fitness and Weight Loss ​This rich chocolate cherry smoothie helps you lose weight

Try it for a heaping dose of protein and fiber that tastes like dessert.
This recipe from my Men's Health book The MetaShred Diet is my protein-and-fiber-packed alternative, which feeds my cravings and keeps me full for longer.
It packs a serious load of antioxidants from the cherries and cocoa while also giving you a blend of both fast- and slow-digesting proteins.
This is guaranteed to become one of your favorite shakes.
What you'll need:
1 serving chocolate protein powder
1 1/2 cups frozen pitted sweet cherries (unsweetened)
1 Tbsp. unsweetened cocoa
1/4 cup low-fat cottage cheese
1/4 cup chopped walnuts
1 cup water
3-4 ice cubes
How to make it:
Place all the ingredients except the water and ice cubes in a blender and blend until smooth. Add the water and ice cubes depending on the consistency desired.
539 calories, 45g protein, 23g fat, 51g carbs, 10g fiber.