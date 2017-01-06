Fitness and Weight Loss This high-tech exercise bike helps fight childhood obesity

Your kid will love this fitness-forward toy—and you’ll probably want one for yourself, too

It’s hard to get excited about riding on a stationary bike for a prolonged amount of time. But watch your kid ride and you might just change your mind. Fisher-Price has unveiled a new way to get your toddler stoked about spinning his wheels: The Think & Learn Smart Cycle.

This inventive new piece of fitness equipment is basically a rideable video game controller that lets your kid use his cycling and steering inputs to maneuver his character through a game. And it can be a mental workout, too: The parental dashboard feature lets parents see what their children have learned on the accompanying teaching apps.

We’re excited about the Think & Learn Smart Cycle for a couple of reasons. First, childhood obesity has hit a 30-year high, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). And the fact that one in three U.S. children are either overweight or obese doesn’t bode well for the future. Plus, according to the President’s Council on Fitness, Sport & Nutrition, only one in three children are physically active every day.

The Council also reports that the average American child spends 7.5 hours in front of a TV each day. The correlation between mind-numbing screen time and heavier American kids is tough to ignore.

A 2015 study found that 96 percent of children use mobile devices, and most start interacting with their devices by age 1. If you spent your childhood playing backyard baseball, you’d probably prefer your kid heads outside to break a sweat—but we still have to applaud Fisher-Price for marrying the worlds of mobile devices, gaming, and exercise. And we kind of want one of these for ourselves, too.