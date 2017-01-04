Fitness and Weight Loss This exercise will make your whole body more powerful

All you need is one dumbbell

While “strength” is the maximum amount of weight you can move, “power” refers to how quickly and forcefully you can move that weight, says Sean Garner, a trainer at Anatomy at 1220 in Miami Beach, Fla.

“As you age, you lose power three times faster than you lose strength,” he says.

To maintain and increase your power, he recommends incorporating explosive movements into your workouts. A great one: the single-arm dumbbell snatch.

“This generates hip and shoulder power, as well as strength,” he says.

Just be sure you start and finish the move in the same quarter-squat position, he says. “You don’t want to land with your legs locked, because that could lead to injury.”

Perform 3 sets of 5 reps on each side. Rest 90 seconds between sets.